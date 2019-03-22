Ntcheu Kampepuza road accident claims 17 lives, 25 injured

NTCHEU-(MaraviPost)-While the nation is reeling from the fatal car accident that took place at Kampepuza in Ntcheu Friday, one family has been hit the hardest by the accident.

Paul Nkonde of Nkonde village, Traditional Authority Champiti says his family has lost 6 members in the tragic accident, which has so far claimed lives of 19 people.

Nkonde told Zodiak Online that the incident has left a huge gap in his family, and says it will be hard for them to forget the tragedy.

Government through Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) has provided the coffins and transportation of the dead bodies.

Meanwhile, government spokesperson Henry Mussa says government is trying to establish the cause of the accident and will release details in due course.