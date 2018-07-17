Police in Ntchisi are looking for a man suspected to have murdered his three year-old stepdaughter, Maravi Post has established.

The district police spokesperson Gladson M’bumpha identified the suspect as Yona Daniel of Mdzeka Village whereas the deceased is Leya Medson of Chipacha Village, all from the area of Traditional Authority Chilooko in Ntchisi.

The incident happened on Sunday at Chipacha Village, Traditional Authority Chilooko.

Police investigations indicates that the suspect married the deceased’s mother, Rabecca Luka, 26, on August 29 2017 and found her with two children and the deceased was the first born.

While living together as a couple, quarrels broke due to family problems and the two separated in June this year and the suspect spent a month without visiting his family.

It is alleged that the suspect on Sunday arrived at the house of his ex wife but did not talk to each other and instead the wife rushed to a house of a community policing chairperson to inform him about the presence of the suspect in the village.

In the absence of the deceased’s mother, the suspect cheated the deceased to accompany him to buy her sweets at a nearby shop.

The suspect took the deceased to unknown destination and never returned back and efforts were made to check him and the deceased in all areas but to no avail.

However, on Monday around 6am the deceased was found dead and beheaded far away from her home and dumped.

Police visited the scene and the head of the deceased was found burnt, her neck and private parts removed.

The dead body was taken to Ntchisi District Hospital where postmortem was conducted which revealed that death was due to excessive loss of blood due to decapitation and open wounds (genitalia).

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to arrest the suspect.