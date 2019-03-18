NCHISI-(MaraviPost)-Two people have died while ten others have sustained injuries in a Sunday road accident in Ntchisi.

The district police Spokeman Gladson M’bumpha identified the deceased as a 54 year old Kachepatsonga Mabulawo of Chiwaliwali Village and Agnes Chunga, 43, of Chiombola Village, all fromTraditional Authority (T.A) Kalumo in Ntchisi.

The accident which happened on Sunday March 17, 2018 at Mamina Village along Ntchisi-Mponela road involved a motor vehicle registration number IT 5470 Suzuki half tonne driven by Saukani Sipedi, 34, of Chimbaka Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Kalumo in Ntchisi.

Traffic Police report indicate that the driver was driving the motor vehicle from the direction of Ntchisi Boma towards Mponela loaded with fifteen bags of maize weighing 50 kilograms each and twelve passengers on board.

Upon arrival at Mamina Village, the rear near side wheel removed as the motor vehicle was in motion and as a result the driver of the motor vehicle failed to control the motor vehicle due to speeding and it overturned once.

Due to the impact, two passengers namely Kachepatsonga Mabulawo and Agnes Chunga both sustained internal injuries and died upon arrival at Ntchisi District Hospital before receiving treatment while other ten passengers sustained degrees of injuries.

The driver of the motor vehicle Saukani Sipedi is at large and meanwhile police investigations are underway to arrest the driver and he will answer charges of causing death by reckless driving if arrested.