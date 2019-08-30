By Gloria M’bwana

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-One of the country’s care community’s organisation Nthambi organization on Wednesday opened nursery school at Likuni in the capital Lilongwe aimed at helping orphans and vulnerable children to access education, food, shelter, medical care, clothing among others.

Nthambi’s board of trustee Esau Mbukwa says the facility will bring a big impact to the nation as it grows.

He added that the school shape the children spiritually that grow up responsible citizen with well mannered.

“We will bring a big impact to the children that lack the chance to go to Nursery school due to poverty.

“It is our vision as Nthawi organization to provide the best possible care to Vulnerable children in order to break the cycle of poverty and to empower them to became sustainable in spiritually, socially, emotionally through series of interventions”.

Henry Nirwa, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) councilor for Chiwenga Ward West Constituency says the facility will help to sharpen vulnerable children’s future.