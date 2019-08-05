LILONGWE-(MaraviPost) -Malawians across the country ares still waiting anxiously Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda to rule on Attorney General’s application for an injunction for Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) to suspend the ongoing nationwide demonstrations.

HRDC has organized mass demonstrations in all the cities of the country slated for Tuesday, August 6, 2019 to force Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah to resign.

High Court sitting in Lilongwe Monday morning heard the application that was made last week and arguments from both parties but was not specific on how soon it will the determination on the matter.

HRDC lawyer, Khwima Mchizi, said after the court proceeding that “the court has heard the application and we have responded. Now we are waiting for a ruling which the court says will be made as soon as possible.”

“I wouldn’t want to put pressure on the court. The court only mentioned that as soon as possible and I believe those words shall mean the court is obviously aware of the fact that the matter is urgent and the ruling will come as urgently as possible,” he said.

Mchizi said that the Attorney General is arguing that all the demonstrations that have taken place have resulted in violence in one form or the other.

“The other reason is that there are election matters in court. According to the Attorney General, the events surrounding the demonstrations which are aiming at forcing the Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah to resign can have a bearing on the case,” he added.

Mchizi, however, said that they are dealing with issues of human rights, saying the constitution is clear as to how the law can limit the rights as enshrined in the constitution.

Till this hour no communication has been made to the public if the protest will go on tomorrow.

Only, Minister of Information Mark Bottoman has just released a statement stopping everyone from protesting which is against the law of the land.