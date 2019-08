By Patience Abeck

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Parliament budget session is scheduled for September 9 to October 11, 2019

The budget session will run for a month which Members of Parliament (MPs) are expected to regroup into clusters for the national package review before adopted by the house.

Speaker of Malawi’s National Assembly Gotani Hara on Monday announced the budget session which among others government will likely to table important bills for lawmakers to discus.