LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Parliamentary Committee on Women Caucus is plans to hold a march against the spate of violence against women and girls that is taking place in the country.

The reaction comes amid growing reports of gender-based violence in which women are victimized by husbands or other misguided men on petty issues.

In the past week two women were murdered and one stabbed by men on marital and business issues that only needed mutual understanding to sort out their differences.

An example is given of 64-year old Irene Zuwedi who was murdered in Mulanje by her husband after she failed to open the house door upon the latter’s arrival from a drinking spear.

Another case invilves 30-year old Miriam Siula who was brutally killed by her ex-boy friend in Lilongwe after the deceased ended the relationship.

In the same week, 29-year-old Sally Mkwezalamba was stabbed by a man who happened to own her MK750,000 debt in Lilongwe.

These types of gender-based violence on women have prompted Parliamentary Women Caucus Committee to express its anger at these heinous crimes.

The most worrisome development is that key women rights group and civil society organizations (CSOs), are quite on this spate of violence.

Speaking after consoling Mkwezalamba at her base, in Area 18, Lilongwe this week, Chairperson of the committee, Jessie Kabwira said the spate of violence needs urgent attention from all arms of Government the executive, judiciary and legistrature.

Kabwira, who is also the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament for Salima North-West, observed that as the Committee mandated with looking after women’s welfare, it cannot sit idle and watch when its constituents were suffering.

She however expressed concern over other women’s rights groups who have remained silence over the matter and said it betrays the genuine legality of their work in the country.

The lawmaker who is also African Women Parliament President, disclosed that her Committee will mobilize women across the nation to march against the perpetrators of violence against women.

“Real men don’t beat or fight women but rather provide security, love and support in all sphere’s of life. But what we are currently observing is contrary. Although this isn’t portraying all men’s attitudes, this vice must be stopped.

“It doesn’t matter whether one is married to a woman, that does nkt give you have the right to harm her. She is a full human being, equally as a man. Despite numerous legal frameworks on women and children rights, the violence rages on. This is the reason, we are planning a march against these evil acts on women,” said Kabwira.

Mkwezalamba however, told The Maravi Post that her request for debt from Edward Kulemeka, the man who severely injured her, was purely on business nothing on other agenda.

She therefore lauded the Committee for the gesture that gave her courage to pursue the matter till she gets justice.

Kulemeka who hails from Bubuwa village, Traditional Authority (T.A.) Makwangwala in Ntcheu district will appear in court on August 29 at Lilongwe High Court as he remains on remand at Maula Prison.