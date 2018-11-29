Among other things, Dzamalala gave results of the identity of the exhumed body of an individual he identified as someone with albinism.

He further told the court the cause and type of death of Masambuka telling a stunned court that the victim died after being suffocated.

“And the pieces of bones recovered separately and at different times are directly linked to the exhumed body,” he said as quoted in the Daily Times .

Before Dzamalala’s testimony, other witnesses testified on Monday. They include Chikondi Alick and Johannes Mkwezalamba, bringing the number of witnesses in the case to 13.

Meanwhile, Senior Assistant Chief State Advocate in the Directorate of Public Prosecutions Dzikondiwanthu Malunda and defence lawyers have asked the court to allow them to submit written applications in the next 21 days.

The applications will be based on whether the suspects have a case to answer.

High Court Judge, Zione Ntaba, has since deferred her ruling by adjourning the case to a date to be communicated in January next year.