PHALOMBE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police in Phalombe are keeping in custody 21-year-old Innocent Zunguzeni on allegation that he posted on his Facebook page a message likely to cause fear among persons with albinism.

According to Innocent Moses, Phalombe Police Station Public Relations Officer, the suspect Zunguzeni allegedly wrote ‘Albino For Sale contact me on 088 8 00142.

The post went viral, prompting a Cyber Security team from the National Police Headquarters to embark on a hunt for the suspect.

The team, alongside Phalombe Police detectives, netted Zunguzeni at Pambachulu Primary School on Saturday..

He has been charged with cyber stalking, contrary to Section 88 of the Electronic Transactions and Cyber Security Act.

Zunguzeni will appear in court soon to answer his relevant charge.

The suspect hails from Mtamanyama village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Chiwalo in Phalombe district.