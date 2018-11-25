By Tione Andsen

Pharmaceutical Society of Malawi (PHASOM) has bemoaned lack of commitment by its members to subscribe their membership.

The Outgoing disclosed this during the opening of the 2017/2018 annual general meeting at Crossroads hotel held in Lilongwe.

He observed that despite having good membership base among the practitioners, the organization was struggling financially due to low membership contribution by members,

Foster said there are over 500 members but only few individual are paid up members which is a worrisome development to the enhancement of the origination.

The President said the organization is striving to compliment government efforts to curbing drug theft in health facilities and misuse of drugs in the country.

“We need to guard against tendency of issuing antibiotic drugs to patients without any prescription from doctors thereby putting lives of many people in danger through microbial drug resistance,” Foster pointed out.

He said cases of drug theft among pharmacies and Drug stores could be minimized if members are committed to the ideals of the professional standards.

Foster added that PHASOM has the duty to ensure that Pharmacies and drug stores are duly registered in the country and are adhering to the code of ethics governing them.

Over 50 members attended the AGM.

The AGM expected to usher new executive committee which will be in office for the next three years.