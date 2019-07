Malawi’s powerful Lhomwe Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa dies

By Grace Dzuwa

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-On Sunday, Malawi lost powerful Lhomwe Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa.

Ministry of Local Government Spokesperson Muhlabase Mughogho confirmed the death of Chief Ngolongoliwa.

Mughogho said the Paramount has died at Mwaiwathu Hospital in Blantyre.

More details of his death will be communicated late.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.