NEW YORK-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika is expected to make his statement on Tuesday, September 25, 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, in the United States of America
The Malawi leader arrived on Saturday in New York for UNGA that opened last Tuesday, September 18.
Upon his arrival in the US President Mutharika was welcomed by Ambassador Dr. Perks Ligoya and Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Emmanuel Fabiano.
Upon arrival at his lodging place in Midtown Manhattan he was welcomed by Minister of Gender Dr. Jean Kalilani, Minister of Labour Francis Kasaila, Minister of Health Atupere Muluzi, Minister of Home Affairs Cecilia Chazama, Deputy Minister of defence Everton Chimulirenji, Ambassador Edward Sawelengera, deputy Ambassador Lot Dzonzi and State House Director General Peter Mukhito among others.
President Mutharika is accompanied by the First Lady Madam Professor Gertrude Mutharika.
President Mutharika is expected to address the world leaders on Tuesday September 25, 2018.
The Malawi leader will be the second world leader to deliver a statement after the official opening of the General Debate of the 73rd UNGA on September 25.