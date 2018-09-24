NEW YORK-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika is expected to make his statement on Tuesday, September 25, 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, in the United States of America

The Malawi leader arrived on Saturday in New York for UNGA that opened last Tuesday, September 18.

Upon his arrival in the US President Mutharika was welcomed by Ambassador Dr. Perks Ligoya and Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Emmanuel Fabiano.