LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Founder of Good News Ministries, Prophet Patson Gondwe on Saturday described a visit to his Nigerian based spiritual father T.B.Joshua as successful.

Prophet Gondwe went to Nigeria on 23 July, 2019 and returned home on 2 August, 2019 with the healing holy water.

The church’s administrator Hellings Nason told The Maravi Post that the man of God had a very successful trip to his spiritual father.

Nason said the fruits of the trip have already started bearing fruits following distribution of holy water freely to faithfuls .

He disclosed that the church will have breakthrough gathering on Sunday, Sunday August 11, 2019.

“We are expecting those in demonic attack to be freed including those with diseases to be healed so we are inviting everyone to come and enjoy with Prophet Gondwe,” urges Nason.

Good News Ministries is a Bible based ministry founded and led by Prophet Gondwe who obeyed the call of God to bring about spiritual, physical and economic deliverance to the troubled world in accordance to Mark Chapter 16 vs 15-18.

Headquartered in Lilongwe, Malawi, its main goal is to demonstrate the power and Word of God Almighty.

Every week people from all walks of life come to experience the hand of God for healing, deliverance and demonstration of God’s Word.

“We have non-paid voluntary ministry workers serving Christians in the area of prophetic, healing and deliverance on a weekly basis,” he said.

Good News Ministries came into being after Prophet. P. Gondwe visited the SCOAN Nigeria following a battle with a terminal liver disease in 2014.

The sole purpose of his visit was to encounter the healing hand of Jesus Christ through Senior Prophet TB. Joshua.

However, upon his return from SCOAN the Lord spoke to him through a vision that he was destined to be in the ministry of Christ Jesus.

Prophet P. Gondwe was obedient to the voice of God Almighty to pursue his God-given mission and this gave rise to the birth of Good News Ministries in the year 2015.

The ministry began in the central district of Mchinji with three people.