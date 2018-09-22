LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Founder and President of Ambassadors for Christ Ministries, Senior Prophet Justice Hara, who is also the newly appointed Good-will Ambassador for the African Youth Union Commission (AYUC) is expected to share the pulpit with Paul Kagame at the highly organised conference in Ethiopia

The President of Rwanda Kagame, who has been invited to deliver a keynote address during the conference’s gala dinner.

AYUC which is a network of the youths across Africa, will officially confer the prestigious Ambassadorial recognition and Award of Excellence to Senior Prophet Justice Hara during their first ever highly organised conference .

The conference will be held from 15th to 18th October 2018.

It is called African Youth Mainstreaming Roundtable on the implementation of the African Union Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) focussing on governance, peace and security, social engagement and African Union Agenda 2063 Architecturers.

A letter dated 11th September signed by AYUC Executive Chairperson Carl Oshodi (PhD) made available to The Maravi Post shows that Prophet Hara will be awarded for being one of the young people in Africa who have done a tremendous job in changing many lives.

The life of Prophet Justice Hara is being recognised from his childhood, having risen to be amongst the millionaires in Africa who are able to manage life challenges.

Prophet Hara will share the pulpit with Paul Kagame, the President of Rwanda, who has been invited to deliver a keynote address during the conference’s gala dinner.

The dinner will be held under the theme; Youth Inclusion in Domesticating the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement-Putting the African Youths First.

Prophet Hara disclosed to The Maravi Post that he feels honoured by the recognition, saying God should be praised for singling him out and Malawi in particular.

“I will continue to serve the youths and support them every time they need me,” promised Prophet Hara.

Senior Prophet Justice Hara is one of the famous prophets in Africa that are operating under the anointing of the Holy Spirit to preach and teach the true gospel of GOD.

He has demonstrated youth inclusion in his church and support for the youths by paying for their fees in different universities.