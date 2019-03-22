Dr DD-Phiri

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s renown author, historian and economist Dr. Desmond Dudwa Phiri is reportedly admitted at Mwaiwathu Private Hospital in Blantyre.

According to sources confided in the matter to The Maravi Post a columnist for both The Nation and The Daily Times has been in the hospital for the past three weeks.

The source added that DD Phiri’s ailing health has been lack of appetite with no or little food consumption and for almost a week he has been panicky breathing.

DD Phiri is currently on Oxygen-dialysis machine.

Meanwhile relatives and well-wishers are appealing for financial help to airlift well-known scholar.

Dr. Phiri has been instrumental to historical and economic analysis of the country

Phiri was born in Mzimba, Malawi. He went to Blantyre Secondary School and Livingstonia and London.

The columnist later moved to England and studied Economics, History, and Sociology at the London School of Economics (part of the University of London).

Phiri has received an honorary doctorate from the University of Malawi.

He worked as a diplomat in the foreign service and retired from the civil service in 1976.

The historian is the Principal and Proprietor of Aggrey Memorial School.

He is a columnist for the widely read The Nation newspaper.