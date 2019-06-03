The late Moffat and son Steve (1)

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-One of the country’s photographers Rodgers Moffat has died in the wee hours of Tuesday at ABC Clinic in the capital Lilongwe.

Moffat, the late songbird icon Grace Chinga’s former husband was also one of opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) official photographers.

He was the Freelance Photographer who used to cover Malawi Parliament events.

In a brief statement from the late Moffat’s son Steve Face book wall says, “Sad New; Bambo anthu a Rodgers Moffat ati siya.

“He was a good father. May his soul rest in eternal peace”.

The late Moffat’s remains is expected to be buried on Wednesday Mvera in Dowa district

May his soul rest in peace.