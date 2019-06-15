By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-It appears that Malawi is now headed for ONE direction whichever way the court decision goes. A revolution. I think that people’s minds are not just on these matters in the courts.

They want a new constitutional order. Those resisting it will be in for a shock.

This is exactly what happened in 1992-93. I was there when it happened. I think that the hatred for the current system has reached the boiling point. A point of no return. People do not want crookedness to reign supreme over them anymore. This court race may not just topple the Mutharika and DPP government. The entire system may go with them.

As court cases rage the country must brace for a complete new political order.

The mistake will be to repeat the mistake that was made in 1992-3 when the definition of “change” and “democracy” came from politicians who had a very narrow and distorted understanding of the same.

My hope now is that those in the know will;

a) Ensure that the transition is as bloodless as it happened in 1993, and,

b) A totally new and well thought out political project (as Blessings Chisinga calls it) surfaces.

This, in my view, is the best time for key stakeholders such as Public Affairs Committee (PAC), Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD), CONGOMA, the intellegentia, etc. to start strategizing for the new Malawi we all want to have.

This is a critical political juncture (like Prof. Chijere Chirwa calls it) we dare not miss again.

Something good and orderly must come out of the disorder we are likely to witness in the next few months.

The voice of people on the street seems to be loud and clear that they are tired with the level of abuse they have endured for the last 25 years.

They want change

They want leaders who will put their well-fare first.

They want a system that is transparent, accountable, inclusive and responsive to their daily needs.

They want a system that will uphold their dignity as human beings.

They want a system that represents their aspirations and interests.

They want to be part of the country, NOT strangers in their own country.



In the words of Professor Lumumba, they want to be “dinners” not “waiters” or “food” at their dinner table.

They want a system that will create winners out of them.

BUT here is my advise to those reading this: It is time for the Middle and Upper Classes, who share these concerns, to provide the guidance.

If this does not happen, some misguided few individuals may hijack the situation and take us back to Egypt.

Effective revolutions need hands of all classes of people on the deck. Just come to think of it: When poor people are shot on the streets, politicians have the tendency of dismissing them as “criminals”.

This is what Bingu did with the 20 July 20, 2011, great men who perished with gun shots in Mzuzu although we all know that these people died for our collective good.

BUT when members of the middle and Upper classes die for they are called “martyers.” John Chilembwe, Issa Njauju, Robert Chasowa, etc are good examples.

Journalists still write about them many years after their death.

The tragedy with Malawi is that the lower class and the middle /upper classes don’t act together.

Usually the Middle/Upper Classes watch things happen on television and speak on WhatsApp using “zigoba” for personal safety.

Right now the middle/upper classes are just watching police shooting the poor from their comfort zones.

They don’t want to go on the streets to show their anger at the excruciating and dehumanising situations many of them are going through at the hands of criminals masquerading as police officers in government.

They think that things will happen on their own. No.

Things don’t change that way. We need collective responsibility in removing a criminal enterprise in government.

We all must play a part no matter how small it might be. We can change Malawi together. “Chetechete sautsa nyama.”

Remember: Positive Change fails to happen when those in the know watch from their comfort zones.