RUMPHI-(MaraviPost)-Two girls have died while two others have sustained injuries in a road accident that occurred at Luzi Trading Centre on March 11, 2019.

The two deceased have been identified as Alice Chaponga, 14 years old of Mavuka Village and Chimango Munthali 6 years old of Kamkwamba Village both under Traditional Authority (T.A) Jalavikuba in Mzimba District.

The accident involved motor vehicle registration number KA 1612 Honda Step Station Wagon driven by Mr Lucky Nyasulu, 31 years from Chikayamba Village in Traditional Authority Mwankhunikira in the district.

The vehicle was coming from Rumphi direction going to Karonga along M1 road. Upon arrival at the said place ,he failed to negotiate a left bend and lost control due to over-speeding.

As a result, the motor vehicle missed the road and eventually hit four pedestrians who were walking on the opposite direction.

Following the impact, two young female pedestrians died on the spot due to head injuries. The other two sustained minor injuries and have been admitted at Rumphi District Hospital.

The driver escaped unhurt, while the motor vehicle got extensively damaged before it was burnt to ashes by angry mob.

Meanwhile the driver has been arrested pending court to answer a charge of causing death by reckless driving.