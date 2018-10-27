By Nenenji Mlangeni LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Chief director responsible for safe motherhood and maternal health, Chimwemwe Chipungu, who doubles as governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) organising secretary has resigned in a bid to pursue politics in next year’s Malawi’s tripartite elections.

Chipungu resignation comes after general outcry that the latter was still serving a public officer when he was directly involved in politics.

In a resignation letter dated September 15, 2018, The Maravi Post has, DPP organising secretary briefly wrote Chief Secretary to Government Lloyd Muhara that he resigned for political reasons.

But in his response letter dated October 18, this year, Muhara advised Chipungu to follow contractual agreement of three months notice before extinguishing his duties.

The development also comes after government last month terminated employment contracts of three public officers including former first lady Callista Mutharika, George Saonda and Chiza Mbekeani who are aligned to the United Transformation Movement (UTM).