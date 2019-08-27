Click the image to edit or update Remove featured image

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-She Flames is on Wednesday, August 28, expected to commence 2020 Olympic Qualifiers game by playing against Kenya.

Head Coach of the women national football team, Abel Mkandawire, said his charges are up for a win in tomorrow’s game.

Mkandawire said during the preparations the team has had, he is optimistic that tomorrow they will carry the day.

He said “Players have been working had during the preparations we have had and they have shown an interest in winning tomorrow’s encounter, so I don’t doubt that we will carry the day,”.

The She Flames Coach is likely to use Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga as his key players against Kenya.

She Flames will on Wednesday rock horns against Kenya in it’s opener in 2020 Olympic Qualifiers games.

And on Tuesday Minister of Sports, Francis Phiso and Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President, Walter Nyamilandu visited the players to motivate them.

Meanwhile FAM has appealed to the general public to come in large numbers and support the team as the match will be free of charge to all people.