MANGOCHI-(MaraviPost)-Muslim women from Mangochi District have petitioned Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) and Qadria Muslim Association of Malawi (QMAM) demanding sheikh Shamiuna Sosola to apologize to Muslims and withdraw the statement he made during Dawa in the district where he likened Vice-President Saulos Chilima as Prophet Muhammad Swalallahu Allaihi Wassalama (S.A.W).

During the Islamic function, which was held on 17th February this year at Mpondasi Primary School in Traditional Authority (T/A) Mponda in the district, Sosola described Chilima as a handsome man, saying he resembles the behaviour and qualities of the prophet Muhammad.

Speaking on Sunday after handing over the petition to Sheikhs Fahad Kamsuli and Abdallah Kaposa who are Mangochi MAM and QMAM chairpersons respectively, one of the concerned women who is also chairperson for Muslim Women Association MWA Hawa Malick said they have given the two organisations seven days to respond for their demands.

She said when the remarks was made they kept quite for three weeks waiting to hear a comment from sheikhs, for them to condemn the silly stemate but nothing happened.

Malick said the remark of likening Chilima to that of their prophet is a serious one and it is contrary to their Islamic teachings.

Chilima and Balaka North MP Banda in Islamic regalia

She further condemned the behavior of some religious leaders who pretend as devoted believers but in true sense they are politicians who use their affiliations to gain favours. This must stop immediately.

According to the petition, the women demand a chapter in Quran which has mentioned of resembling the Prophet Muhammad with other people and they mentioned recklessness as well as love of money by sheikhs in exercising their duties.

In his remarks after receiving the petition, Sheikh Kamsuli said they will respond to the demands after consulting their head office on the way forward of the matter.

He further commended the women for conducting a peaceful demonstration, and he assured them that their concerns were heard and will be addressed.