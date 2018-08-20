MANGOCHI-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi government through Ministry of Health and Population (MoH) has set 2020 as a deadline for full implementation of the medical supply chain integration.

The move is to crackdown drug and medical supplies theft in public health facilities across the country.

Among the key component in the integration including warehousing, finance, information sharing, distribution and procurement which will be centralized for better monitoring.

Dr. Ben Chilima, MoH’s Director of Health Technical Support Services told media managers and editors meeting on reporting medicines in Mangochi over the weekend that the integration process is progressing well.

Dr. Chilima says medicines and medical supplies theft in public health facilities has been reduced due to various reforms the ministry has embarked.

He therefore commended Central Medical Stores Trust (CMST) for being behind in drug theft reduction in the storage ahead of distribution and procurement.

“We want our public health facilities to have essential medicines and medical supplies with the little resources available. So, the supply chain integration project is key as it will connect all aspects of drug and medicines distribution where theft is expected to completely dwelt with”, says Chilima.

Maziko Matemba, one of the country’s health experts lauded the ministry’s reforms which has instilled confidence in the citizenry.

Matemba therefore pushes for publication of service charters in public health facilities that citizens must take accountable officers that fail to deliver in service delivery.

Aubrey Mchulu, Nation Publication Limited (NPL) commended the ministry and CMST for elaborate reforms update saying will help effect health sector reporting.

CMST with MoH organised the meeting to expand media understanding on joint efforts reforms the two institutions are into towards adequate and uninterrupted availability and access to medicines and medical supplies and the resultant moderate but steady improvement in stocks availability.

The conference attracted media managers and editors from online publications, electronic and print media houses across the country including media body-Misa.