BLANTYRE (Maravi Post)—Now popular and respected self acclaimed supreme leader, Vincent Wandale, him who has been fighting for Tea Estate land in Thyolo and Mulanje to be given back to the locals has been give an 18 month suspended sentence.Wandale was convicted for attempting to grab Tea Estate land he wanted to distribute to the land deprived locals.

Senior Magistrate Thokozani Soko said Wandale was a first offendor hence the suspended sentence.

“Thank you lord for being merciful to me and answering my prayer. I’ m released on 100 thousand surety. Praise the Lord. Thank you all who supported me in prayer,” the supreme leader wrote on his facebook wall few minutes ago much to happiness from now his national wide sympathizers.

Said Elias Sochera:

“You are and will always be a Hero. You fought for what you believe in and what most of us believe in but we did not have the courage like. I salute you!”