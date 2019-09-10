MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-The CCAP Synod of Livingstonia has extended a piece of advice to its youths to dress themselves modestly as one of modelling on Jesus Christ.

General Secretary for the Synod, Reverend Levi Nyondo was speaking on Monday at the beginning of Youth Week service for all youths in the church.

Nyondo said it is necessary for the youths to dress themselves smartly so that they do not attract Satan.

“We want our youths not to forget the church doctrines and values by dressing themselves in a way that does not provoke Satan,” said Nyondo.

Sharing similar sentiments was the Director of Youths in the Synod, Reverend Francis Chunga, who stressed that the youths need to always remember that they are the Ambassadors of Jesus Christ.

“We teach our youths to dress smartly, not only when they are coming to church, but even when they are in public places. We do not expect a youth who knows Jesus Christ to dress in a way that will attract the opposite sex, ” Reverend Chunga said.

Dressing, especially among the youths all over the country, has taken different dimensions, as some quarters attribute it freedoms and rights which were ushered in by the birth of democracy.