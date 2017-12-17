Malawi has another talented star performer. She is Malawi’s Tabetha Chawinga who is named the 2017 Swedish Women’s best forward in the soccer league.

Found trending on social media, CNN inside Africa is discussing Tabitha Chawinga, the girlwonder who plays football in Sweden.

Reports on Malawi Women Association’s Facebook page, Tabitha has been declared best Swedish Women’s forward of the year 2017; and the African confederation named her the best female footballer of the year.

Sweden says she is probably the best n the world. The report said Tabitha has been playing in Sweden for 4 years and that the talent founder George Maguire is currently back in Malawi at his Chigoli Football Academy. He is reportedly training 11-year-old Daliness Misinga.

“I had no idea Malawi girls play such good football,” gushes MAWA founder Grace Manyika.

According to her, Chigoli Football Academy is building its own facilities, complete with lodgings, football grounds, and school to provide Malawi children with the education they need,” Manyika said.

“Tabitha says she misses the weather, food, family and friends. According to the president of her Swedish club, Tabitha is a ‘dangerous’ player and is likely to be transferred to a bigger club.”

Tabitha was transferred from the Malawi football club to Sweden, when the founder posted in the internet, a video of her playing football. The Swedish club made contact asking if she was still available and the rest is history. ‘Chigoli’ is a Chichewa word meaning ‘Goal’.

According to the social media reports, the CNN show is a kind of documentary that was filmed in Malawi by the Chigoli Football Academy to raise awareness on how girls like Tabitha, have benefited and moved on to playing international football. The documentary also featured other good players who are still at the Academy in Malawi with a view to attract funding for the complex they are building in Malawi and getting the other girls signed up by other clubs.

The Chigoli website says they work in partnership with Building Malawi and have listed the items they need with costs. Hence, the programme is like a pitching platform for African initiatives. It was on Malawi as presented by the founder George McGuire, not by a CNN presenter.

The report adds that specific to this girl was that Tabetha is now the best female footballer player in the world and woman footballer of the year 2017.