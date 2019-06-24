Suning lifted the cup after a 5-1 victory over Shanghai Agricultural Commercial Bank Sunday.

This is Tabitha’s fourth cup since moving to China in 2018 after spending three years in Sweden from Lilongwe’s DD Sunshine.

She was also inspirational in her debut season last year as her excellent goal scoring form helped Suning win two cups.

In Sunday’s win, Tabitha netted a brace with the other goals coming from Ni Meng, Tang Jiali and Wu Chengshu. The Malawian has finished the competition with eight goals.

Last month, Tabitha also helped her club to lift the Chinese Women’s Super Cup after beating Dalian FC 4-1. She went on to win the Golden Boot Award after scoring 15 goals.

Tabitha told The Daily Times that she was eyeing more trophies in China.

“It feels great to add another trophy to my club’s cabinet. My target is to win more silverware this year. We are fighting to win the league title this year and I am confident that we will make it,” Tabitha said.

Former Malawi national football team and Be Forward Wanderers midfielder, Sherry Msuku, said Tabitha’s exploits were an indication that Malawi women footballers had potential to achieve more at international level.

“She is an inspiration to Malawian players. They should have self-belief that they can also make it big in football like Tabitha,” Msuku said.

Tabitha joined Suning before the start of the 2018 season and has scored vital goals for the club.

She went on to win the Golden Boot Award after netting 17 goals, seven above Nigerian Asisat Oshoala who is now with Barcelona’s ladies side.