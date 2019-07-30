By Patience Abeck

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The High court in Lilongwe on Tuesday found two Malawi government Secretary to Treasury Cliff Chiunda and Principal Secretary for Agriculture Grey Nyandule Phiri guilty of contempt of court for disrespecting a court order in connection to the procurement and disposal of farm equipment bought using US$50 million (about K37 billion) borrowed funds.

Judge Charles Mkandawire has therefore set Monday August 5, 2019 as the day for sentencing.

Ombudsman Martha Chazuma told Times 360 that her office is satisfied with the ruling as the two did not comply with the Supreme Court Order which urged them to apologise in 21 days.

The Malawi Government last month apologized for purchasing farm equipment with archaic technology using part of the US$50,000,000 line of credit from Export-Import Bank of India.

The scam dubbed as “Tractorgate” witnessed a number of politicians buying the tractors at give away prices that raised questions.

A statement from the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development (MoAIWD) said the apology follows an order by the Ombudsman to do so for “acting contrary to the requirements of the laws and codes of conduct regarding procurement and disposal of the equipment”.

Government sold all the equipment, including 177 Sonalika tractors, “to private individuals and farmers at less their purchase price and on loan basis”.

Reads part of the apology: “The MoAIWD would like to admit to have failed to conduct a proper needs assessment in the beneficiary institutions to guide what equipment should be procured using the loan.

“We were at fault, and sincerely apologise for the irregular procurement and disposal of the equipment.”

But several quarters of the society observed that apology alone was not enough.

UTM Party leader Dr. Sailos Chilima early this month urged the prosecuting agencies to take to task those involved in the scam.