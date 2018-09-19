LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr. Emmanuel Fabiano says is in the dark on how much Malawi government will spend on delegation escorting President Peter Mutharika to this year’s 73rd United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York in the United States of America.

But Fabiano disclosed that six ministers will be part of the President Mutharika’s entrouge.

The President is expected to leave on this coming Friday as other delegates have left for New York.

The minister told the news conference in the capital Lilongwe on Tuesday that the President will be accompanied by Six Cabinet Ministers from Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare (Dr. Jean Kalilani); Health and Population (Atupele Muluzi); Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development (Francis Kasaila); Home Affairs and Internal Security (Cecilia Chazama); Defence (Everton Chimulirenji) and himself representing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

He said all the six ministers will play a crucial role in attending various meetings together with the President and also in their own right representing Malawi for the benefit of the nation.

Fabiano said the ministers will travel with their Principal Secretaries (PSs) or directr to assist them.

However, Fabiano gave scanty details to journalists when they probed on travel bill and President’s ternary.

When asked about the President’s ternary, including how long Mutharika will stay in the US, the Minister responded: “ As regards to the number of days , the President will leave and come back as he wishes.”

In response to media queries about the cost and full delegation list, the minister said each ministry uses own funds and comes up with their own officers to attend the UNGA depending on requirements, referring the media to respective ministries for more details.

According to Fabiano, President Mutharika will attend the official opening of the 73rd UNGA on Tuesday by UN General Secretary, Antonio Guterres.

The General Debate, a session during which Heads of Delegation present their Governments’ views through National statements on any item before the Assembly, will be held from 25th September to 5th October, 2018.

The theme for this year’s General Debate is “Making the United Nations Relevant to all people: Global Leadership and Shared Responsibilities for Peaceful, Equitable and Sustainable Societies.”

Fabiano described the 73rd UNGA as a very important meeting that is crucial to Malawi’s development aspirations.

“At a time when the country is experiencing rapid economic growth, it is the expectation of the Malawi Government that the trip to New York, USA, will tap the much-needed resources to further move forward the development aspirations for Malawi,” said Fabiano.

General Assembly on the Fight Against Tuberculosis, and the High Level Panel on Migration and Structural Transformation in Africa among other meetings.