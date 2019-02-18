By Milika Benjamin

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-A confidential report titled, “Report on Building and Unleashing ESCOM’s Potential in the New Environment between 2015 to 2018″ that The Maravi post is in possession has exposed how deep is corruption, fraud and many other wrongdoing at Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM).

However this has forced The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) to write the Ant-corruption Bureau over the alleged corruption, fraud and other wrongdoing that took place at the electricity supply commission of Malawi ESCOM between 2015-2018.

Last year Government tasked a team of professionals to examine the root causes of financial deterioration of ESCOM after in April 2018, the power supply body requested a bail out of MK53 Billion from Government due to ongoing financial distress that started in 2016.

However the report has revealed that the root causes of financial deterioration of ESCOM was due to conflict of interest of some Board Members and staff in the supply and payment of goods and services to the utility company which negatively affected decision making on matters affecting them.

It report has further disclosure that Escom CEO can not make any decision when it comes to procurement of goods which has resulted the power supply body,to have a parallel Company Escom B that is supplying electricity to citizens in the country

According to the letter Maravi post has seen dated 17 February signed by members of the Human Rights Defenders Coalition including its chairperson Timothy Mtambo and his deputy Gift Trapence addressed to The Director Anti-Corruption Bureau Reyneck Matemba are want the ACB to expose possible cases of corruption, fraud and other wrongdoing at ESCOM.

Chairperson of HRDC Timothy Mtambo has confirmed with Maravi post that they have indeed written the Ant-corruption Bureau over fraud at the organization and they want the Bureau to investigate the issues as soon as possible.

“We have written the ACB to inform them about corruption, fraud and other that took place at ESCOM between 2015-2018 , we have a export and some of the key findings and recommendations in the report need to be further investigated” said Mtambo

On his part deputy Chairperson for the coalition Gift Trapence said existing lazy fare attitude of government in investigating or prosecuting corruption cases, the findings and recommendations in the report may go unpunished, hence writing the issue to to ACB.