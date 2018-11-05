Malawi national women’s football team Captain, Tabitha Chawinga, inspired her Chinese Women’s Super League side Jiangsu Sunning to a 3-0 victory over Dalian Aerbin to win the Chinese Women’s Super Cup on Saturday.

According to the Daily Times, Chawinga netted one goal in the second leg at home but scored a hat-trick in the 4-0 away victory in the first leg.

This is Tabitha’s second trophy in her debut season in China after she won the Chinese National Cup. In total, Tabitha has netted seven goals in the Chinese Super Cup.

In an interview from China, Tabitha said she was excited with her exploits in China.

“I am very happy to help the team. I thank God for making it possible for me and I will continue working hard so that I achieve my goals,” Chawinga said.

She recently won the Golden Boot Award after scoring 17 goals, seven more than reigning African Woman Player of the Year, Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria.

Following her exploits in China, Tabitha is expected to give Oshoala a good run for her money in Africa’s top award this year.

Tabitha’s sister, Temwa, is also scoring goals for fun at her Swedish side Kvarnvederns IK in her debut season.

DD Sunshine Coach, Andrew Chikhosi, said he is not surprised with Tabitha’s form in China.

“This is what I expected from her because I know she is a quality footballer. I believe this is just the beginning. We should expect more,” Chikhosi said.

While in Sweden, Tabitha won three Golden Boot awards in both the top flight league and second-tier.

The 21-year-old striker, who was born in Rumphi District, also won Sweden’s 2017 Best Forward of the Year accolade, beating Fifa Best Player of the Year Lieke Martens and Montpellier’s Stina Blackstenius.

Tabitha then went on to become the first Malawian player to be nominated for the African Woman Footballer of the Year award.