Spokesperson for the Ministry, Rejoice Shumba, told Zodiak Online that the exercise begins on Wednesday with 35 people of a total of 105 who are willing to come back home.

According to Shumba, about 300 Malawians have been displaced by the xenophobic violence.

Said Shumba; “the IOM will start repatriating 35 people and afterwards they are going to communicate what they are going to do next.”

The Malawi Civil Society Led Black Economic Empowerment Movement (MaBLEM) however on Tuesday condemned the fresh wave of attacks on foreigners in South Africa, describing it as barbaric.

Speaking to journalists in the capital Lilongwe, MaBLEM Chairperson, Robert Mkwezalamba, said the xenophobic attacks have been propelled by South African President Cyril Rhamaphosa who called for a clamp down on illegal settlers and entrepreneurs.

The group wants President Rhamaphosa to publicly apologize in 2 weeks, failure which they will drag him to court.

“We condemn the attacks in strongest terms, they are not welcome in a democratic society more importantly in SADC which has endorsed numerous protocols, local and international in terms of how people are going to establish themselves at any level of society,” Mkwezalamba said.

MaBLEM has since called SADC Heads of Government to convene an emergency meeting to address xenophobic attacks in the rainbow nation.

The group also wants the government of Malawi to start a process of documenting all its citizen in South Africa and that the government of South Africa should provide financial support to all Malawians wishing to return home.

Hundreds of thousands of Malawians migrate to South Africa in search of greener pasture.

In 2015, about 420 Malawians were attacked in xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

This is the third time the world has witnessed attacks on foreigners in South Africa, first in 2008 and then 2015.