By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-When you go to a debate make sure you know the position of your political organization on each issue raised. It’s not about your personal opinion.

You also have to know the current policies and law and suggest on either improvements or implementation.

A debate is not about lamentations because Malawians know the problems already and what they are looking for are solutions.

Zodiak carried the debate featuring runningmates for for major political parties competing heavily for May 21 polls; Malawi Congress Party (MCP)-Sidik Mia, People’s Party (PP)-Dr Jerry Jana, United Democratic Front (UDF)-Frank Mwenefumbo and UTM Party-Michael Usi while Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Everton Chimulirenji did not show up for no reason.

Debate in summary

Mwenefumbo was factual and brilliant. He is well read and versed with government business strategies and policies but he lacks the political appeal to sway the crowds. His personal appearance can’t just be trusted.

Jana is purely an executive who is full of knowledge and experience. He can make a good technical adviser but not a Vice president. PP needs a politician and not an executive.

Mia is very clever and intelligent, he has portrayed sound knowledge and experience of how a government is run. Mia managed to provide practical policy solutions to Malawians challenges. He is matured, able to manipulate the mind and has shown his vast experience of the private sector and its role in driving the economy. MCP is lucky to have him,he is just the right man for the job.

Michael Usi is an intelligent development expert who needs to grow politically. He is lacking a clique, and connection with the masses, he is presenting excellent ideas that are leaving people perplexed and willing to hear more from him which is not coming out. UTM must do more homework to get him connected to Malawians. It seems people relate more to Manganya than Michael Usi.

Chimulirenji must be watching somewhere and smiling that at least he can manages to mention the term pulofesa.