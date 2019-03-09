MCP Presidential Runningmate Sidik Mia (Second from left) .

By Leo Mkhuwala

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has emerged the only political party in Malawi with a clear focus and strong determination to promote women’s representation in Parliament as well as in political leadership, this has been understood through the party’s official Presidential Runningmate Sidik Mia.

The MCP First Vice President made the outstanding revelation on Thursday at BICC in Lilongwe during a running mate political debate organised by the leading privately owned media house, Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS).

Embracing the subject with outstanding articulate, Mia shared how he was already practical on the matter through supporting his own wife, Abida Mia, to run for parliamentary seat in Chikwawa Nkombedzi Constituency in the May 21 Tripartite Elections.

“We in MCP are geared to promote women get into political leadership positions and I can testify here that I have personally supported my wife in running for a parliamentary seat.”

Mia who attracted a round of applause from the jam-packed hall, said this in reference to the requirement for debators to explain how how once in government they would employ a strong political will to support equal representation of men and women in political leadership positions.

Mia had also clearly elaborated on how, once in government, the MCP will promote youth participation in politics as well as empower them through the introduction of National Youth Service.

Against the current dwindle in education standards, the reintroduction of Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) exams was also a point made clear by the MCP runningmate, with a promise to improve the standards of education as it used to be in the past, a move that will make the certificate more relevant.

Also critical of current government captains on the matter, the United Democratic Front ( UDF) Presidential runningmate, Frank Mwenifumbo suggested that the ones who removed JCE from the national education system must be somebody who was educated somewhere else and not in Malawi.