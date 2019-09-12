LILONGWE- (MaraviPost)- Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) on Wednesday told media in Lilongwe that fresh anti-Jane Ansah nationwide demonstrations will be held from 18 to 20 September, 2019.

The Coalition’s Vice Chairperson, Gift Trapence, said the demonstrations follow expiry of a 14 day Supreme Court moratorium that barred it from holding the protests in the country.

“We are calling these demonstrations ‘2 Million March’ which is also in line with what we intended to do previously before the court’s intervention,” he said.

HRDC also reiterated their stand against allocation of funds for construction of stadia for Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers, saying the decision is political.

“The president can use personal money or party money for the stadiums and not the public funds. As a country, we have so many priorities that we need to address,” he said.

Government has allocated in the 2019-20 national budget K1.7 billion for construction of the stadia after President Peter Mutharika promised the two teams the facilities during campaign prior to May 21 elections.

The Coalition also said that they will engage members of parliament not to confirm Mr. Mwapasa as the new Inspector General of Police on allegations of non-competence among others.

“Mr. Mwapasa has not been professional enough and he hasn’t managed police to the expectation of Malawians. He has managed the police service as a political party entity,” he said.

On the attacks on Malawians living in South Africa, the Coalition urged government of Malawi to start repatriating the citizens back home.