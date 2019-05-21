NKHATABAY-(MaraviPost)-Symon Vuwa Kaunda’s son, Georam Kaunda, who is also a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) monitor at one of Nkhata Bay town hall center was caught distributing money to people (two hours ago).

According to Zodiak, MDF soldiers dragged him for questioning but some DPP supporters tried to stop the soldiers.

Infuriated, the MDF soldiers beat up the DPP supporters, injuring one DPP female member.

Upon hearing this Vuwa came to shout at the soldiers and Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) officials but the military chased him from accessing the premises and the stern warning have been issued to him not to come back.