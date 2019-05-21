Former President Dr. Joyce Banda going through the voting process this morning at Malemia Polling Station in Zomba Malosa Constituency #MalawiDecides2019 #MalawiElections2019 Pics Credit: Evance Chisiano, Malawi News Agency (Mana)
#ElectionsUpdate: Mangochi Ballot papers found in Blantyre at Naotcha centre..
According to the Presiding officer for the center, Felix Malenga, the ballot papers for Namavi, Mangochi Lutende Constituency were inserted inside names of Naotcha centre in Blantyre
Meanwhile, the papers have been kept by the officer at Naotcha TDC
DPP’s running mate Everton Chimulirenji casting his vote at Chikapa court in Ntcheu North East #MalawiElections2019 #MalawiDecides2019 Pic Credit: Grace Kapatuka Malawi News Agency (Mana)
Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera casting his vote at his Lilongwe North Constituency #MalawiElections2019 #MalawiDecides2019 Pics Credit: Lisa Kadango, Malawi News Agency (Mana)
Mary Chilima, wife to UTM Presidential Candidate Dr. Saulos Chilima casts her vote in Lilongwe #MalawiDecides2019 #MalawiElections2019
United Democratic Front (UDF), Presidential Candidate Atupele Muluzi, casts his vote at Nainunje polling center in Machinga North East constituency where he is contesting for the MP of the area. Pics by Patrick Ndawala, Malawi News Agency (Mana) #MalawiElections2019 #MalawiDecides2019
Former President Dr. Bakili Muluzi casts his vote #MalawiElections2019 #MalawiDecides2019
Malawian Grand Mother Voting in the Much anticipated Malawi Elections
Chilima cast vote amid speculation of his name missing on list
Former legislator for Dedza East Juliana Lunguzi has been denied to vote as polling staff at Mtandamula School could not find her name in the voters register. #MalawiDecides2019 #MalawiElections2019