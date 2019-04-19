Malawi Airtel Mobile
Malawwi’s 15 Seminarians expelled at Kachebere

By Our Reporter   /   Friday, 19 Apr 2019 03:47AM   /   1 Comment   /   Tags:   /   70 views

MCHINJI-(MaraviPost)-About 15 Seminarians have been expelled at Kachebere Major Seminary, a Philosophical College of the Catholic Church in Malawi.

The development comes barely eight months after the college was re-opened. The College was closed for five months due to lack of formators to form the Seminarians into future Priest.

This has been disclosed in a letter dated April 15, 2019 addressed to Vocation Directors copied to the affected Seminarians.

According to the letter, the said Seminarians have been expelled for bringing and drinking beer in the Seminary.

Below is the letter;

:
