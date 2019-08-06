Malia Obama was seen packing on the PDA with her boyfriend Rory Farquharson whilst waiting for a tube at an underground station in London last month.

Seemingly unfazed by the busy hustle and bustle of passengers around them, the couple were pictured sharing a tender moment as Malia closed her eyes, while Rory appeared to plant a kiss on her forehead.

In another photo, Malia wrapped her arms around her boyfriend’s neck, while he seemed a little more preoccupied with checking his phone.

They were later seen walking down a London street, both holding cigarettes.

In another photo, Malia wrapped her arms around her boyfriend’s neck, while he seemed a little more preoccupied with checking his phone

They were later seen walking down a London street, both puffing away on cigarettes

The 20-year-old appeared to be assimilating to British life and wore a pair of $160 Doc Martins boots, with brown pants, a grey T-shirt and an oversized denim jacket as she walked with her boyfriendThe 20-year-old appeared to have been assimilating to British life and wore a pair of $160 Doc Martins boots, with brown pants, a grey T-shirt and an oversized denim jacket.

The couple, who were pictured on July 27 taking London’s Northern line, appear to have been on their way to The Bridge Theater to see Alan Bennett’s new production Allelujah!

Once again, Malia was seen puffing away, this time on a vape, as they left the theater and went for a romantic stroll, arm-in-arm, over the capital’s Tower Bridge.

Rory wrapped his arm around Malia, to keep her warm as the couple went unnoticed by members of the public on their walk over the River Thames.

Malia and British beau Rory were later seen taking a romantic stroll over the iconic Tower Bridge

The loved up pair were seen walking arm in arm over the capital’s Tower Bridge, going unnoticed by members of the public

Rory held Malia as they strolled over the River Thames

Malia, 20, puffed on an e-cigarette as they made their way out of The Bridge Theatre.

Her father, Barack, was also a regular smoker prior to entering the White House and was spotted several times chewing on nicorette gum to fight the habit

Malia appears to have inherited her father’s weakness for nicotine. Barack, was also a regular smoker prior to entering the White House and was spotted several times chewing on nicorette gum to fight the habit.

The former first daughter was also accused of smoking marijuana in 2016 after a video of her puffing on a suspicious cigarette was released. The president’s eldest daughter was seen inhaling from the cigarette during the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago.

The brief clip showed the then 18-year-old mingling with crowds as she took a drag. An eyewitness insisted she was smoking a joint.

The daughter of former president Barack Obama visited London last month with her British boyfriend who she met whilst studying at Harvard.

Another PDA display: During another trip, Malia held hands with boyfriend Rory Farquharson as they walked around Mayfair, London last month

Farquharson wore pink Ralph Lauren shirt and a silver watch as he held his girlfriend’s hand in LondonRory first entered the media spotlight, when he was caught passionately kissing Obama ‘s eldest daughter before a Harvard-Yale football game in November.

And if these latest pictures are anything to go by, the loved-up couple are still going strong.

Rory is a former head boy of Rugby School, one of the top ‘public’ schools in the United Kingdom and just a rung below the more famous Eton and Harrow. According to insiders, he was considered ‘quite a catch’. Rugby charges more than $42,500 (£32,000) a year for tuition and board and is well-known for giving the world the game of rugby.

Malia Obama has now returned the USA and was spotted out in New York City on Thursday with her friends

Malia relaxed on a stoop in the East Village with a friend before they decided to go for dinnerThe Ivy League student also has links to the royals, as his second cousin was the Queen’s Assistant Master of the Household at Buckingham Palace.

Malia started at Harvard last year, following in the footsteps of her father and mother Michelle, who both studied law at the top American university.

She is now back in the United States and was spotted in New York City last week.

The 20-year-old donned brown overalls, which revealed her lace black bra, and chunky black sandals as she stepped out in East Village to meet her pals on Thursday, before enjoying dinner at the upmarket Buddakan Asian restaurant.

A source told DailyMail.com that the group dined in the venue’s private library room, where Malia toasted her friend’s birthday.

The British import who caught the eye of the former First Daughter

He is the British import who caused an international media storm when he was seen kissing the former First Daughter.

Rory Farquharson was dubbed the ‘mystery man’ when he was pictured in a passionate embrace with Malia Obama before the Harvard-Yale football game in November last year.

But he was later revealed to be a Harvard student who was once head boy at one of England’s most prestigious schools.

Farquharson, who was 19 when footage of the kiss emerged, has continued his studies at the Ivy League university.

In the fall of 2016, he posted a picture of himself at the Cambridge, Massachusetts, school with the three simple words: ‘So it begins.’

But Farquharson couldn’t have known the global interest he would cause when he made out with President Barack Obama’s eldest daughter.

Farquharson was selected Head of School at Rugby School for the school year 2015-2016.

The position, usually selected by the school principal in British schools, is to provide a link between teachers and students and usually goes to the most outstanding student — both academically and socially — of the year.

The girls all thought him ‘quite a catch’, one school insider told DailyMail.com.

The insider added: ‘He was very popular.’

Rugby is one of the top ‘public’ schools in the United Kingdom, just a rung below the more famous Eton and Harrow.

It charges more than $42,500 (£32,000) a year for tuition and board and is, perhaps, is most famous for giving the world the game of rugby.

Farquharson played the sport and was an extra in a rugby video that played in the Rugby World Cup Opening Ceremony in 2015, with Prince Harry also making an appearance in the clip.

The young man also represented the school at golf. He was also a member of the Blue Bunsen Society, a chemistry club.

Farquharson was selected Head of School at Rugby School for the school year 2015-2016The elite school was also the setting for the 19th Century novel Tom Brown’s School Days which graphically detailed the bullying that went on in public schools at the time.

Farquharson spent a summer as an intern with the Centre for Democracy and Peace Building in Northern Ireland.

But according to his Twitter account, he seems interested in following in the banking footsteps of his father, Charles Farquharson who is a chief executive and director of an investment fund management group in London.

With the school year in full swing, Malia appeared to be settling in just fine at Harvard with Farquharson by her side. She was caught making out with the handsome fellow Crimson fan at the annual Harvard-Yale game last year.

Judging by photos, Farquharson is taller than Malia – a feat since 6ft 1ins Malia normally has several inches on the 5ft 10ins average American male.