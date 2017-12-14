LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Mallory International and Maneno Bookstores have cast doubt on claims that their employee (Dorah Nyirenda-Maneno Bookstores) is connected to the kidnapping of Lilongwe business lady, Jane Nthakomwa who works for ICTC Malawi.

This follow police’ interrogation of Dorah for allegedly involved in the kidnapping of the Nthakomwa on Monday this week was found dumped in Kasungu on Wednesday.

In a press statement released on Thursday, December 14, and made available to The Maravi Post, the companies have asked the general public to look beyond the kidnapping saga particularly on ICTC Malawi’s operations.

Here is the issued Joint Press Release from Mallory International and Maneno Books;

Mallory International reported the company, ICTC, to the relevant authorities in August this year when we discovered that they were responsible for fraudulent documents relating to the current ADF funded supply to 800 secondary schools.

We believe that the subsequent investigation not only confirmed our original complaint, but uncovered substantial further wrongdoing. Mallory and Maneno also hold a joint contract under the ADF supply.

We are aware of the rumours circulating on social media in Malawi regarding Maneno’s supposed involvement in the kidnapping of Jane Nthakomwa, the Chairperson of ICTC.

Since we have proof of wrongdoing by ICTC, including forgery, neither Mallory nor Maneno have any concerns about ICTC bidding for future tenders.

Dorah Nyirenda who was taken in for questioning yesterday is completely familiar with all the facts relating to ICTC’s behaviour on the ADF contract and therefore would have absolutely no reason to consider the company a threat.

We are aware of no concrete evidence linking Dorah Nyirenda to this case. She is, incidentally, neither a Director of Maneno nor a shareholder, contrary to reports.

Mallory International is a consolidating bookseller based in the UK, but working mostly in Africa. We are represented in more than 25 African countries, and are one of the leaders in our specialist field.

We have been active in Malawi since 1989, and, with our Malawi partner Maneno Enterprises, have supplied a number of major textbook contracts for Ministry of Education, Science and Technology (MoEST), mostly involving distribution to secondary schools across Malawi, as well as substantial supplies to most tertiary institutions (e.g. MUST, Malawi Polytechnic, the College of Medicine).

Both Mallory and Maneno have naturally lost many tenders during our 30 years of cooperation, but have always accepted this and moved on.

However, Maravi Post is carrying an independent investigation on the matter that the public be provided with full information regarding to the “Nthakomwa kidnapping saga” and Mallory International and Maneno Bookstores.