By Brian Longwe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Maluso music, a digital platform aiming at facilitating the sale and purchase of music, has been set to improve and turn music into a prefereble career in the country.

This was disclosed on 22 November 2017 during a press conference and official launching of the company which took place at the Crossroads Hotel Auditorium.

Speaking in an interview with Maravi Post, the Managing Director for Maluso Music and Raymka Group of Companies Mike Mkali said that his digital system is here to vanish all the challenges faced by artists and make Malawi music industry a serious business the same way it happens with any other kind of employments.

“Musicians will be uploading their songs on Maluso music official website (Malusomusic.com) where the audience will easily purchase them at 30 cents, equivalent to 225 Malawi Kwacha each hence promoting and encouraging artists to further their talents,” said Mkali.

Mkali continued to explain that the system will fully benefit the music owners since they be gaining 70% of the income earned after sales, whereas 10% will be given to Music Union of Malawi (MUM) and Copyright Association of Malawi (Cosoma) and the company will get the remainder which will be used for its further operations.

Commenting on this sentiment, Board member for MUM who was also MUM president’s representative Anthony Dumba commended the company for its operations saying that it will rescue artists from challenges they were facing before its existence.

“For a long period of time artists could not gain anything from their talents and skills, the thing which made many music makers get discouraged and dump arts for something eylse,” Dumba explained.

Maravi Post has learnt that since its establishment in 2015, Maluso Music has managed to register thousands of artists in which large part of the number is occupied by local artists.

Among other operations, the digital media company is also providing sponsorship opportunities to various artists, for instance, it sponsored “Mkazi wakunwamba” music video by Suffix Gambi featuring Faith Mussa which won an award of Music Video of Excellence under African Gospel Music Awards. And the company also sponsored Faith Mussa’s music video Nkhondo to be released next year.

Appreciating the opportunity, Suffix said the platform has come at a right moment and has asked other musicians to welcome it wholeheartedly by registering in large numbers.

“Its high time we take arts as a career like any other profession inorder to take our local music to the higher heights,” said Suffix.

On which music genre will the company accomodate, Mkali told Maravi Post that any kind of songs especially those which fuses local Malawian culture will be much considered so as to spread local cultures abroad.

On the issue of piracy, the company is planning to establish an Application which will be used to lock up any song downloaded from Maluso music website thus restricting the users from sharing the songs.

The App is expected to be launched in the coming year 2018.

The digital company which is working in collaboration with MUM, Cosoma and other media institutions has promised to promote hard working artists by signing them with biggest record labels.