Malawi Muslim youths on Monday accused the Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) leaders for pocketing a lot of money from government authorities to denounce the electoral reform demonstration, organized by the Public Affairs Committee (PAC).

On Sunday, Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) leadership told reporters in Blantyre that they will not attend the march because doing so will be going against their doctrine of peace, contact and dialogue.

According to MAM, an umbrella body of the Muslim community in Malawi which also PAC member, such demonstrations are against the teaching of the Holy Book of Qur’an.

However, this reporter understand that MAM leaders were among the group of religious leaders under PAC who petitioned President Peter Mutharika and Speaker of Parliament to table the said bill within seven days and vowed to organized a national wide demonstration if Parliament failed to pass the bill within the given period.

Surprisingly, MAM betrayed PAC leaders especially on their agreement to hold a national wide demonstration as it called all Muslims not to take part in the demos at eleventh hour.

Speaking on MAM official Website page, Muslims have described the MAM leaders as hypocrites who are aimed at enriching themselves out of their expense.

Malawi Muslim youth leadership has therefore disclosed that all Muslim youths will join the PAC demo on Wednesday, 13th December, 2017.

In a statement signed by Muslim Students Association, spokesperson Allie Jafali and member Silverster James, said the Muslim youth should take to the streets on Wednesday, saying those those who are “eating” should stay away.

In the statement, Muslim Students Association stated that when it comes to national politics the conduct of MAM led by national chairperson Sheikh Idrissah Muhammad “is seriously questionable” to the extend that most Malawian Muslims “no longer have trust in MAMA” as an institution with integrity to lead Malawian Muslims in political bargaining and religious services.

“Over the years, MAM’s influence over the affairs of Muslims has significantly dwindled,” reads the statement.

The Muslim students quashed MAM argument that the peaceful demonstrations will be against the teaching of the Holy Quran, saying the current issues does not arise within the context of religion.

“It is purely political dispute whose solution is equally political,” reads the statement.

Another Islamic association, The Qadria Muslim Association of Malawi has also asked Muslims in the country to join the national wide demonstration.