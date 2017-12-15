Muslim Commission for Social Justice (MCSJ), an organisations that looks at justice among Muslims on Tuesday asked the Muslims Association of Malawi (MAM) to stop representing Muslims at the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) over corruption allegations.

The development comes after MAM told Muslims in the country not to take part in the electoral reform demos organized by PAC claiming it was against the teaching of the Holy Book of Qur’an.

However, MCSJ Executive Director Abdul Aziz Jameson wondered why MAM pulled out of the PAC demos at eleventh hour.

“MAM is an eligible member of PAC representing us [Muslims]. The organization was with PAC when it presented its first petition to President Peter Mutharika and office of Speaker of Parliament on the same issue.

“We understand that in their first petition, PAC members gave the President and Speaker seven days ultimatum to bring the bill to the Parliament or else they will hold a national wide demonstration. So we wonder why MAM failed to denied at early stage,” he said.

According to Jameson, PAC has been and is always fighting for the well-being of Malawians therefore deserve supported from all religious group including MAM.

“The decision that MAM took especially on the electoral reform bills openly shows that it was bribed and instead of serving Malawi Muslims they are busy serving their political masters. Thus why we are asking MAM to step down,” he added.

Jameson said Muslims should find another organization that can represent them at PAC.

“I think MAM would have realised the importance of the bills before telling Malawi Muslims not to take part in the demos,” he suggested.

He then urged Muslims to wear Islamic regalia and take part in the demos especially when PAC reorganized it after postponed.

On Tuesday PAC postponed the peaceful nationwide demonstrations that were slated to take place today (Wednesday) after the executive brought the said bills to Parliament.

Speaker of Parliament also announced that the bills will be tabled on Thursday and passed by Friday this week.

However, the bill has been rejected in Parliament by government side.