Chikwawa resident Shadreck Mbwenza, 49, is in police custody for allegedly accusing a Blantyre-based pastor of being a bloodsucker and a satanist.

According to Foster Benjamin, spokesperson for Chikwawa Police, Mbwenza is believed to have stoned Pastor George Goliati of Redeemed Ministries International, who was driving to one of his pastors in the village.

He said the incident occurred last month, but the suspect was arrested on Monday this week.

“The pastor allegedly fled from the attack and imdrove to his wife’s home in the area.

“After inquiries, the pastor learnt that the suspect, who ironically happens to be his wife’s brother, masterminded the attack following the bloodsucking accusations,” said Benjamin.

He said the matter was reported to police, who eventually launched a manhunt; this led to the suspect’s arrest on Monday.

According to Benjamin, Mbwenza is expected to appear in court within the week to answer relevant charges.

He then warned communities in the district and across the country, against spreading bloodsucker rumours, saying the law will take its course on such rumour-mongers.

The suspect, hails from Timbenao village in the area of Traditional Authority Chapananga in the same district.