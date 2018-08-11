By Alick Junior Sichali

Police at Nchalo in Chikwawa have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 14-year-old girl.­

Spokesperson of Police in Chikwawa, Foster Benjamin, confirmed the development and identified the man as Fanuel M’mangisa.

According to Benjamin, the man was nabbed on Wednesday barely three months after sexually penetrating a neighbour’s daughter and impregnating her in the process.

Benjamin said the incident took place in April at Allan 2 Village under Paramount Chief Lundu in the district, during that time, the victim went to sleep at the suspect’s house after being invited by the suspect’s daughters.

The suspect is said to have sneaked into the daughters’ room and pounced on the victim, fishing her away into his sons’ room at this time the sons were out accompanying their mother.

“It is true we have arrested Fanuel M’mangisa for allegedly defiling a 14 year old girl and impregnating her, according to the information we sourced from the girl, she was defiled at the suspects house and M’mangisa warned the girl to not reveal about anything but the girl disclosed what happened to her when asked by her mother,” Benjamin said.

The Chikwawa Police spokeserson said M’mangisa has since been charged with the offence of defilement and that he will appear in court soon to answer the offence.

The arrest of Mmangisa comes barely a day after the conviction of a 20-year-old man on a similar charge.

Police in the district are seriously warning perpetrators that the law will continue taking its course on them.