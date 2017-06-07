Police in Nkhatabay are keeping in custody Henry Shaba, who threatened to shoot Kondwani Mhone with a muzzle loader at Chikwina in the district.

Nkhatabay police spokesperson Ignatius Esau, confirmed about the incident.

He said Shaba has been in marriage for three years, however, earlier this year, his wife divorced him and got married to Kondwani Mhone.

This made him jealous, and in retaliation, on June 5 2017, Shaba took a muzzle loader and went to Chikwina trading center where he threatened to shoot Mhone.

He was later arrested by members of community policing and the muzzle loader was recovered from him.

Shaba will appear in court soon to answer to charges of causing violence and possession of firearm.

Henry Shaba 33, comes from Mtalama village in the area of Traditional Authority Mwahenga in Rumphi district.