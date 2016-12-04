A 56-year old man, Kingston Kasimba, is in police custody for allegedly defiling a five-year old stepdaughter. Karonga police spokesperson Enoch Livason said the development occurred in the area of village headman Kafula, Traditional Authority Mwilang’ombe in the same district.

He said the suspect took an advantage of the absence of the victim’s mother.

“The mother of the victim went to the borehole and when she came back she found the suspect defiling the girl,” said Livason.

According to him, the mother of the victim reported the matter to the Nyungwe police Unit who then took the victim to Nyungwe health center where it was confirmed that the girl was sexually molested.

The Karonga police spokesperson said the suspect is at Chilumba police waiting to appear before the court soon.

Kasimba hails from Kafula village in the area of Traditional Authority Mwilang’ombe in the same district.