Tragedy struck the lakeshore residents of Nkhata bay district on Saturday after the death of a 32-year-old man Laban

Chipeta drowned in Lake Malawi while trying to rescue a boat that was blown off course by strong wind.

Confirming the development, Nkhata bay police spokesperson Ignatius Esau said the incident happened around the morning hours at Chakale area.

“What happened was that a boat belongs to Frank Kumwenda a fisherman in the district was blowing off into the lake due strong wind,” said Esau.

“After seeing that, Kumwenda tried to rescue the Fisherman, howevert he failed and then the deceased offered assistance to his friend using a canoe” he added.

The Nkhata bay police spokesman said “after peddling for almost 20 meters into the lake, the canoe they were sailing capsized.”

He said only Kumwenda (the owner of boat) managed to swim to the shore while Laban failed.

Mr Laban Chipeta was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Mr Laban Chipeta hails from Kamwandi village in the area of Traditional Authority Mkumbira in Nkhotakota district.