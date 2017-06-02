Twenty-five year old Chengetani Kambuzi (male) is in police custody in Dedza, after he was found in possession of danger weapons. Among the weapons include a bomb, guns, and 400 bullets.

Confirming the incident, Dedza police spokesperson Edward Kabango, said Kambuzi was arrested on Wednesday, following a tip from well wishers.

“The said weapons were found in the suspect’s house, after a search and they are now at the police station,” said Kabango.

The Dedza police spokesperson said investigation are ongoing to trace where the suspect procured the weapons.

Kambuzi hails from Nkunjawa village in the area of Traditional Authority Kacheye in Dedza district.