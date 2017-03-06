Man found dead in Mzuzu

The body of an unidentified man was found at the new government market, that is next to the Mzuzu CCAP church, The Maravi Post has learnt.

According to our source, the body was found by some early Sunday morning shoppers at the market.

“We reported the matter to the police but as of now what I can confirm to you is that we have found the body of unidentified man,” said our source.

Mzuzu Police are yet to issue a statement on the matter.

However, Maravi Post understands that a number of bodies have been found dead in Mzuzu this year and that the police are yet to identify them.

As of last month, the Mzuzu police spokesperson Martin Bwanali disclosed that the law enforcers were keeping two identified bodies.

He said most of the bodies found are due to mob justice.

The Mzuzu police spokesperson then asked the residents to refer any suspect to the police and not take the law into their own hands.