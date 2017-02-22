Man jailed for robbery

The Nkhata Bay magistrate court has on Tuesday convicted a 21-year old man Hexon Banda to 14yrs Imprisonment with Hard Labour for robbery.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Keston Chiona told the court that, Banda and his friends who are at large stole a motorcycle between the night of 24 to 25 December, 2016.

The motorcycle, worth K2,500 000.00, was belonging to Kawalazi Estate Limited.

According to Chiona, the matter was reported at Mzenga police unit in the same district who managed to arrest Hexon Banda.

Four witnesses were paraded after the suspect pleaded not guilty to the charge and on Tuesday, the suspect was found guilty before the court.

During the mitigation, the convict told the court that he committed the offence after he was enticed by his friends without knowing that what he was doing was wrong.

“I am a young man and if given chance, I can positively assist in the development of this country,” said Banda.

Passing his judgement, first grade magistrate Anthony Banda noted that the crime committed by the convict was not only serious in nature but also an organised one.

He said according to the laws, those found guilty on such kind of offences, are supposed to be punished severely.

The first grade magistrate then slapped the convict with 14 years jail term.

The convict Hexon Banda comes from Tembwe village in the area of Traditional Authority ( TA ) Kabunduli in the same district.